It doesn’t look like Y Combinator’s summer demo day batch will surprise us much

Y Combinator hosts a demo day for its latest batch of companies twice a year, and starting tomorrow until Thursday, the startup accelerator and investor will debut 218 companies from its summer 2023 cohort.

As always, the TechCrunch team will be tuned in and looking for favorites from both days, and we’ll have a few notes on certain groups of startups from the larger batch. This morning, we’re digging into the big numbers from across the hundreds of companies that will present this week, looking at where they are based, what sort of technologies they are pursuing and in which areas founder interest has waned.

Upfront, if you are a venture capitalist looking to invest in creator-economy focused startups, you are in for a bad time. However, if you want to invest in or join a very early-stage developer tools startup, you are in luck!

By the numbers

It’s worth noting that there are just 218 startups in this summer batch, according to Y Combinator. This is less than the 270 we saw during the winter 2023 batch earlier this year — we presume that there are a dozen or so that are in stealth at the moment, so we’ll be on the lookout for more final figures.

That said, the second YC cohort of the year always tends to be smaller than the first. Last year’s winter batch had 235 companies, but it was quite a bit lower than the 393 companies we saw in 2021.