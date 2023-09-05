Google’s quarterly Android updates include Zoom and Webex support in cars

Google is introducing new on-the-fly updates for its Android apps including a new Assistant widget, support for Zoom and Webex on Android Auto, and accessibility updates for the Lookup app.

The new Assistant widget is about surfacing timely glanceable updates including weather alerts, travel updates, and upcoming event reminders.

The company is also adding Zoom and Webex by Cisco support for Android Auto, which was originally announced in May. Users will be able to join calls through the in-car audio system and take a look at their schedules on the car display. Google says since calls are managed by Android Auto it’s easy to mute the microphone.

Google is making it easier for visually impaired users to learn more about photos by updating the Lookout app, which is a visual assistant app developed by the company. Lookout will now allow users to ask questions about a picture through voice. The feature was available to select users in closed beta in May. But it will be now available to all users. The app uses AI to provide a more detailed description of the picture and answer questions.

Additionally, the updated app will bring support for 11 more languages including Japanese, Korean, and Chinese.

The company is updating Google Wallet with a photo import feature. The new app update lets users upload photos of a gym membership or a library card with a barcode or a QR code to digitalize them.

Google’s latest update will allow you to include fitness and sleep data from Fitbit and Google Fit in your morning routine. Once you add hours slept and sleep start time to your morning routine, the Assistant will speak about your sleep stats when you say “Hey Google, good morning.”

The company also unveiled redesigned Android branding with updated typeface and bugdroid logo.