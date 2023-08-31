X, formerly Twitter, is now letting paid users hide their likes

Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, is now rolling out a feature for paid users to let them hide their likes. This comes after rival social networks Threads and Bluesky rolled out the ability for users to see their own likes in the past few weeks.

Paid users on X now have a setting under profile customization that lets them hide the likes tab.

“Your Likes tab on your profile will only be visible to you. Your Likes timeline will also be hidden from the X APIs. Your individual Likes will still be visible on posts,” the feature description reads.

Until now, the likes have been public and people can go to anyone’s profile to see the posts they’ve liked. But Musk has added another incentive to the paid tier that allows users to like posts without worrying about others looking at them.

Earlier this month, X started allowing subscribers to hide their verification checkmark, probably so they can avoid this meme. However, if a user decides to hide their likes tab, they are giving away the fact that they paid for the subscription anyway.

On Threads, users can see their liked posts through the “Your Likes” tab in the Settings and those are private. While likes are private on Bluesky’s own app and website, the platform said that likes are public and apps using the Bluesky API can choose to show a likes tab on a profile.