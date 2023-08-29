Spreads lets you share full screen panoramic photos to Instagram Threads

After the photo layout app Series became a must-have companion for Instagram Threads, its developer Ryan Carver has now decided to spin off a simplified version called Spreads, designed specifically for Threads users who want to post their full-screen panoramic photos to the new social network.

Carver was originally inspired to add new features to his Series app after seeing the possibilities Threads introduced for sharing full-screen, panoramic photos to Instagram’s Twitter/X competitor. As photographers began to experiment with different aspect ratios and then splitting up their photos on Threads, Carver realized there was the possibility of catering to their demand for photo tools. He quickly added a tool called TH+ to meet the needs for Threads users and the app’s adoption took off, even catching the attention of Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth (@boztank).

But the TH+ tool was a part of Series, an app with much broader capabilities, including designing layouts for the Instagram carousel and other social media, like TikTok. It also lets users mix photos and videos together, in addition to offering easy-to-use margin and edge controls, the ability to use layered photos or videos to create backgrounds, flexible layouts to tell stories using Diptychs and Triptychs, and the option to post carousels, among other things.

The new Spreads app, however, only focuses on the features aimed at Threads users. Carver calls it a “mini app” that’s “simpler than Series.

“I created Spreads to be the easiest way to create panos for Threads. Series continues to be the best app for all kinds of layout[s] but it’s overkill for many people,” Carver wrote on Threads. “Instead of complicating Series with more options, I decided to create something that works for a lot more people in both features and price. If you’re already using Series, great! It’ll continue to evolve to do everything Spreads can do.”

With Spreads, users can create full-screen, seamless panos of 2 to 10 panels with just a few taps, he explained. And, unlike subscription-based Series, Spreads is available as a one-time purchase of $2.99 on the App Store.