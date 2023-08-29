PhonePe dives into stock and mutual fund arena

India’s PhonePe is getting into stock and mutual fund investment, the latest in a series of expansion by Walmart-backed payments app as it looks to leverage its 450 million-plus user base to win in new categories.

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which has raised $850 million in recent quarters, launched an app called Share.Market on Wednesday that allows users to open their trading accounts and invest in stocks, mutual funds and ETFs.

Stock broking is the latest offering from PhonePe, which also recently expanded to e-commerce with an app called Pincode. The firm is also looking to launch an app store, TechCrunch previously reported.

With Share.Market, PhonePe is entering a crowded market that is attempting to serve an audience of about 10 million to 15 million, according to most estimates. Zerodha, a bootstrapped startup, currently leads the stock-broking market and is planning to enter the mutual fund space. Peak XV-backed Groww and Mirae Asset-backed Dhan are two more formidable players in the category.

PhonePe is attempting to differentiate itself in the new space by aggressively discounting the broking price — 24 cents or 0.05%, whichever is lower — and offering broader quantitative research and trading strategies, it said.

“In the last few years, we have seen an increase in the percentage of savings going into equities in a big way. There is a vibrant growth in the active trading community which trades with different objectives. We believe Share.Market will propel this growth with the backing of our technological prowess, reach, seamless onboarding, and superior product experience,” said Ujjwal Jain, chief executive of Share.Market, in a statement.

More to follow.