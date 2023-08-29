Instagram’s latest test lets creators highlight comments in their stories

Instagram is experimenting with a new feature to let creators share notable fan comments to their Stories, such as comments on their posts or Reels.

In a post on the “IG updates” channel, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that the company wants to make it easier for creators to highlight interesting comments.

“We’re testing the ability for public accounts to share comments from any public feed post or Reels to their stories. The idea is to help creators highlight important or interesting comments from fellow creators or fans,” he said.

Creators who are part of this test can swipe on the comment they want to highlight and tap on the “Add to story icon” (which is a plus sign surrounded by a dotted circle). The comment will show up along with the original post in the Stories feed.

Mosseri didn’t specify details about the public rollout of the feature or the size of the test.

This is another step by Instagram to let creators engage with their fans better. Earlier this month, the social network rolled out a feature to allow creators to highlight fan-created Reels posted through the “Add Yours” sticker challenge. At the time of rolling out this feature, the company said the creator could pick up to 10 fan-made Reels to highlight related to that topic.