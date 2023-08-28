Uber Eats is reportedly developing an AI chatbot that will offer recommendations, speed up ordering

Uber Eats is developing an AI-powered chatbot that will offer recommendations to users and offer them a quicker way to place orders, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The report says developer Steve Moser discovered details about the chatbot inside of code hidden within the Uber Eats app.

The chatbot will ask users about their budget, food preferences and then help them place an order. It’s unknown when Uber plans to launch the chatbot publicly.

Uber did not respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment.

The report comes as Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently told Bloomberg Television that the company was developing an AI chatbot, but did not share specific details about it. Khosrowshahi did note that Uber already uses AI to match customers to drivers and couriers.

With this upcoming offering, Uber joins other delivery apps that are also looking to incorporate AI into their platforms and services. Earlier today, DoorDash announced that it’s launching AI-powered voice ordering technology that will allow restaurants to increase their sales by answering all of the calls they receive. Plus, the company is working on an AI-powered chatbot to speed up ordering and help customers find food options.

A few months ago, Instacart launched an AI search tool powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The new “Ask Instacart” search tool is designed to help customers save time and assist them with shopping questions by offering personalized recommendations.

Ever since OpenAI’s ChatGPT took over the internet, tech companies have been incorporating AI-powered features into their products to bring more of the technology into consumers’ hands. As a result, it makes sense for delivery apps to do the same. Some users may find a chatbot that’s able to take their budget and preferences into account a welcome addition to their food delivery app.