DoorDash launches AI-powered voice ordering technology for restaurants

DoorDash is launching AI-powered voice ordering technology that will allow restaurants to increase their sales by answering all of the calls they receive, the company announced on Monday. The system will also provide customers with curated recommendations to complement their meal.

The company’s 2023 Restaurant Online Ordering Trends Report reveals that one in five customers prefer to order takeout via phone, but up to 50% of customer calls are left unanswered, which results in potential revenue losses.

“Customers expect more from restaurateurs, and in return, restaurateurs expect even more technology-forward solutions from us – including support for phone channels to meet customers where they’re ordering,” said Rajat Shroff, Head of Product and Design at DoorDash, in a statement. “Supporting operators by capturing customer demand through investments in our voice product is one way we’re delivering more and enabling our partners to grow their business.”

DoorDash says the new cost-efficient innovation will give select operators the potential to increase their sales by answering all calls and pursuing incremental revenue opportunities.

With this new system, DoorDash is coupling AI with live agents to ensure customer calls are answered with little to no wait, enabling operators to capture the unmet customer demand. During peak times at restaurants, AI will answer calls allowing employees to focus on in-store customers.

Customers will have a personalized voice ordering experience in multiple languages with no missed calls or long wait times. Returning customers will be able to quickly reorder their favorite meal. Live agents will be available to jump in to support customers at any time.

Restaurants that want to facilitate delivery of phone orders are also able to leverage DoorDash Drive, the company’s white-label solution that powers direct delivery from any business. This provides an intuitive, end-to-end experience for customers who want to track their order’s progress.