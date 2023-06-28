DoorDash introduces a slew of new features, including an ‘Earn by Time’ option for delivery people

DoorDash is introducing a series of new features for users and delivery people on its platform, the company announced on Wednesday. Most notably, DoorDash is going to start giving delivery people the option to choose between two ways to earn.

“Earn by Time” is a new option that lets delivery people earn a guaranteed hourly minimum rate plus 100% of tips on top. DoorDash did not disclose what the hourly rate is. The second option is called “Earn Per Offer” and is the existing earning mode available on the platform, but with a more “efficient, streamlined suggest route,” DoorDash says. Delivery people who choose this way of earning will be shown upfront the guaranteed minimum amount they can expect to make plus 100% of tips.

“At the start of every dash where Earn by Time is available, Dashers can choose which earning mode they want to use and at any time, they can end their dash and start a new one in a different mode when available,” the company explained in a blog post. “With these two earning modes, Dashers today have unprecedented choice, flexibility, and control in how they dash.”

DoorDash is also making it possible for users to add a tip or increase the tip amount for their delivery person up to 30 days after the order has been fulfilled. Plus, a new “Dash Along the Way” feature will let delivery people automatically receive offers that take them directly to the zone they have selected as their trip’s starting point. DoorDash is also letting delivery people now share their location with up to five of their trusted contacts, allowing them to see when they are on a delivery trip, if their delivery trip has ended or if 911 help has been requested.

As for customers, DoorDash is adding a new universal search bar at the top of the app that lets users search for anything they need across grocery and restaurants. The app is also adding new dedicated tabs for browsing, grocery and retail that are designed to make it easier for users to find exactly what they’re looking for.

Another update will allow users to start multiple shopping carts in the app. In the past, you could only create one at a time and were unable to save unfinished carts. You can now view and manage all of your carts by tapping the cart icon in the top-right corner of the app. These consumer app updates will gradually roll out to consumers over the next few months across the US, Canada and Australia.

DoorDash is also launching SNAP/EBT online payment on DoorDash for grocery delivery with multiple partners including ALDI, Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer and participating 7-Eleven stores.