WhatsApp rolls out support for HD video

Last week, WhatsApp announced it was adding support for HD photos, allowing the messaging app users the option to preserve the high-def resolution of the phones they wanted to share with friends and family. At the time, the company said support for HD videos was coming soon. Today, the company confirmed with TechCrunch that HD video support is now rolling out to both iOS and Android users.

Similar to the HD photos feature, the HD videos feature gives customers the choice to share high-def videos across WhatsApp. Previously, high-def videos would have been compressed to 480p, as per the app’s prior resolution limit. Now, users can opt to send their video in HD, but only up to 720p.

The process here is the same as for sharing HD photos.

After selecting the video or videos you want to share, you’ll tap the new HD button on the top of the screen. A dialog box will appear where you can confirm if you want to share in Standard Quality or HD Quality and will show the associated file sizes. You then press send to share the video as usual.

Images and videos shared on WhatsApp are protected with the company’s end-to-end encryption.

The recipient will see a small HD badge on the video shared in the app that lets them know you’ve shared in HD. This lets them decide if they have the storage space or bandwidth available to view the video you’ve shared in HD quality at the time.

The feature is rolling out now so if you don’t have it yet, you should soon.