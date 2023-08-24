Introducing the Startup Battlefield 200 companies at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

After combing through thousands of startups from around the world, TechCrunch is thrilled to announce the 2023 Startup Battlefield 200 — our invitation-only cohort of game-changing early-stage startups. TechCrunch will host these promising founders at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, on September 19–21.

Last year, we expanded the Startup Battlefield to match the pace of technological innovation across geographies and industries. Our goal? Select the game-changing startups most likely to have a positive impact on the world — and invite them to exhibit at Disrupt 2023.

Our thesis proved true again this year. We opened applications for SB 200 last April and received literally thousands of applications from around the globe. Each application was reviewed numerous times by the TechCrunch editorial team. The batch this year gave us an excellent snapshot of where the early-stage industry is headed.

While AI took an obvious lead in applications, selected companies stand to disrupt biotech, healthcare, climate tech and even some “crappy” startups. The volatility of global financial markets drove innovation in the fintech space. Each selected company receives a complimentary exhibition space, access to pitch trainings, masterclasses, private receptions, mentorship opportunities, VC office hours and more!

We’re thrilled to introduce you to the Startup Battlefield 200, class of 2023. They represent the essential entrepreneurial experience — big ideas, hard work, and tough conversations and, man, can they hustle.

Be sure to book your pass to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 to meet these startups and find all the next big waves in tech right here.

