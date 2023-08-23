Amazon Luna app launches on LG smart TVs

LG is teaming up with Amazon to bring the Amazon Luna cloud-based game streaming service on its smart TVs.

Amazon announced on its blog that the Amazon Luna app is now available on LG’s smart TV models launched between 2021 and 2023 and running webOS 6.0 or later. The app is currently available in the U.S. Canada, Germany, and the UK.

Amazon Prime members can access a rotating set of titles for free including “Fortnite” through the Luna app. But to access the larger catalog — including games like “Sonic Mania Plus,” “Resident Evil 2,” and “Lego DC Super Villians” — users have to pay $9.99 for a Luna+ subscription.

Users can also purchase other bundles like Ubisoft+ for $17.99 a month, which gives them access to titles like different versions of “Assassin’s Creed” and “Farcry”; and Jackbox games for $4.99 per month that unlocks a set of multiplayer party games.

Users can play games through a Luna Controller, the Luna Phone Controller app, or a compatible Bluetooth-based controller.

Last August, Amazon Luna — which launched in the U.S. in March 2022 —made its app available on Samsung Smart TVs. The latest partnership with LG will bring the service to more big screens. Earlier this year, Amazon dropped nearly 50 titles from Luna. Currently, the game streaming service offers nearly 177 titles including games offered on various channels.