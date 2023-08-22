Netflix announces interactive story game for ‘Love is Blind’ fans

Netflix just announced a new mobile game that many “Love is Blind” fans will want to know about.

Netflix Stories is an upcoming interactive fiction story game designed to let viewers experience the worlds and characters from popular Netflix films and series. The first game launching on the app is Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, which is meant to give players an idea of what it’s like to be wrapped up in a social experiment where singles try to find love before seeing what the other person looks like.

Similar to games like Episode – Choose Your Story, which touts billions of reads and over 150,000 stories, an individual player’s choices influence how the tale unfolds. Players interact with their “Love is Blind” castmates by selecting from the three provided answers, giving them a chance to either stir up drama or build deeper connections. They can also customize their character from a selection of outfits, makeup and hairstyles.

However, the Netflix Stories app limits users to only two chapters per week, likely to motivate them to keep coming back to the game and find out who their character ends up with—and what they look like, for that matter. The Love is Blind chapters will be released on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the company told TechCrunch. There are 15 chapters in total.

Netflix Stories: Love is Blind rolls out on September 19, just days before the fifth season of the hit unscripted series premieres on the streaming service on September 22. It can be found in the Netflix mobile app and is free to download for Netflix subscribers. There are no ads, in-app purchases or additional fees.

In today’s blog, the company included a link where users can pre-register and be among the first to play the game.

Netflix also plans to release more stories on the Netflix Stories app based on Netflix’s existing IP, including Money Heist and Virgin River, the company wrote. Players will be able to preview two chapters of Netflix Stories: Money Heist.

Netflix has introduced an array of games tied to its other popular TV shows, including its other dating series “Too Hot To Handle,” as well as “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Shadow and Bone,” “Nailed It!,” “Stranger Things” and more.

There are currently over 70 games available in the Netflix app.