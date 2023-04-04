Netflix set to release first-ever live reunion special on April 16 with ‘Love is Blind’ cast

Netflix continues with its livestreams, this time with the “Love is Blind” season 4 cast. This will be the streamer’s first-ever live reunion special in its history. “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion” will air on April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

The five main couples attending the live reunion include Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin, Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds, Paul Peden and Micah Lussier, and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi.

The live reunion special will be co-hosted by celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who has co-hosted “Love is Blind” since it first premiered on Netflix in 2020.

The dating reality series has been a hit for the streaming giant, with the first season being watched by approximately 30 million households, per Netflix’s internal viewing statistics. Singles come onto the show and date each other blindly. The couples then get engaged before they meet in person for the first time.

The fourth season of “Love is Blind,” which takes place in Seattle, just released its eighth episode last Friday, March 31. The reunion episode typically takes place on the 11th or 12th episode followed by the “After the Altar” episodes.

Before the reunion airs, fans can submit questions on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE.

Viewers will be able to attend “Love is Blind” watch parties in Nashville and Los Angeles. There will also be a chance for fans in New York, Nashville and Los Angeles to visit the legendary pods featured in the show.

The streaming giant began its live programming foray in March with Chris Rock’s comedy special “Selective Outrage,” which reached the No. 8 show on Netflix in the United States in one week. During the week of March 6 to March 12, it was viewed for a total of 17.8 million hours. The comedy special also reached Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart.

Like the live comedy special, fans watching the “Love is Blind: The Live Reunion” will be able to pause or rewind the livestream at any time. They can also jump to “Live” during the broadcast. The event will be available to stream on-demand afterward.

Netflix also nabbed livestreaming rights for the Screen Actor Guild Awards beginning in 2024.