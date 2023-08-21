Max Q: SpaceX’s Bandwagon program is a big deal, actually

Hello and welcome back to Max Q!
- SpaceX’s new rideshare program
- News from India’s space agency and more
SpaceX’s new Bandwagon program is a big threat to small launch providers
SpaceX is expanding its rideshare program with a new series of missions aimed at meeting the demand for launches to mid-inclination orbits. The new program, which was quietly announced at a space industry conference earlier this month, is the latest sign that SpaceX intends to take no prisoners in the small launch market.
- Intuitive Machines set a November launch date for its first-ever lander mission to the moon.
- Rocket Lab will launch a pair of climate satellites for NASA, which could help scientists better model the effects of a warming world on the massive ice sheets at the Earth’s poles.
- The Pentagon is urging U.S. space companies to stay vigilant against foreign intelligence entities, which could access or exploit space tech via investments.
- True Anomaly got the regulatory greenlight to perform key capabilities as it seeks to enable on-orbit satellite reconnaissance.
