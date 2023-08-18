Many subscribers are fed up with Disney+ and its price hikes.

The streaming service announced last week that it will increase the price of its ad-free plan on October 12, raising the tier by about 20% from $10.99 to $13.99 per month. The ad-free option cost $7.99/month a year ago; however, it went up after Disney+ launched its ad-supported plan.

Unfortunately, this is a story we’ve heard again and again not only from Disney+ and its sister streaming service Hulu — which will be jumping from $14.99 to $17.99/month — but also rivals like Peacock, Max (formerly HBO Max) and Paramount, among others. Netflix recently axed its basic ad-free tier in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada.

Another disheartening realization is that, starting in the fall, the average cable subscription ($83/month) will be $4 cheaper than paying for all the major U.S. streaming services ($87/month), according to the Financial Times. The data is notable since cord-cutters initially dropped their cable TV packages because streaming services’ prices were more affordable. Ah, those were the days, huh?

How to cancel your Disney+ subscription

If you’re a Disney+ customer looking to cancel your subscription, here’s how to do it.

Go to the Disney+ website and log into your account. Select your profile icon. Click on “Account” in the dropdown menu. Select your Disney+ subscription under “Subscription.” Click on “Cancel Subscription.”

Note that if you subscribed to Disney+ through another provider, you’ll have to go to their website instead. For instance, Roku users can either go to the web app or use their Roku remote and select “Manage Your Subscription.” Meanwhile, Amazon users must navigate to “Account & Lists” and scroll down until they find “Membership And Subscriptions.”

Even if you cancel your Disney+ subscription, your account will remain active in case you decide to renew it. Also, keep in mind that if you cancel between billing dates, you can still access content until the cancellation goes into effect during the next billing date.