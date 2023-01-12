HBO Max’s ad-free monthly subscription is increasing by $1

HBO Max is raising the price of its ad-free monthly subscription in the U.S. from $14.99 to $15.99 plus applicable taxes. The change marks the first time that HBO Max has increased the price of its service since launching in May 2020.

“Existing subscribers who are currently paying $14.99/month will see their monthly rate increase to $15.99 effective their next billing cycle on or after Saturday, February 11, 2023,” the company said in a statement. “This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users.”

This story is developing…