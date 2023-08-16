Netflix’s ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ anime debuts teaser trailer and premiere date

Netflix released the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated anime series “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” based on the popular “Scott Pilgrim” comic book series.

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” premieres all eight episodes on November 17.

For those unaware of the nearly 20-year-old comic book series, “Scott Pilgrim” was written by Canadian author Bryan Lee O’Malley and centered around an unmotivated musician who is a member of a rock band– Sex Bob-omb. Scott falls in love with Ramona Flowers, an Amazon delivery girl on rollerblades, but must fight her seven evil ex-boyfriends to win her affection.

The series has sold millions of copies and was eventually adapted into a live-action film in 2010. While “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” was initially considered a box office bomb, the movie is now a cult hit with a large fanbase. This is likely because the majority of the cast members are massive celebrities years after the movie was released.

The entire cast of “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” are returning to reprise their roles as voice actors in the Netflix series, including Michael Cera starring as the titular character Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

Netflix announced that the cast would reunite for the anime back in March.

While the streamer finally revealed the title of the show in today’s trailer, we still don’t know if the plot will closely follow the movie adaptation or if it will take other moments from the graphic novel series— which has six volumes in total.

O’Malley serves as writer and producer for the series alongside film writer BenDavid Grabinski. “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” director Edgar Wright also serves as executive producer. Wright told Netflix that O’Malley’s ideas for the anime are “way more adventurous than just a straight adaptation of the original books.”

Fans first heard about the “Scott Pilgrim” anime in January 2022 when the Hollywood Reporter broke the news. O’Malley also hinted during an interview with YouTube channel Cartoonist Kayfabe that he was working on “something in the animation world.”

An anime adaptation is sure to bode well for Netflix, given that the genre’s mainstream popularity has brought a ton of viewership to the platform. Netflix is set to release an entire new slate of anime this year, including upcoming “Pokémon” and “One Piece” shows.