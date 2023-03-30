The cast of the ‘Scott Pilgrim’ movie returns for Netflix anime

Netflix is adapting the “Scott Pilgrim” comic books into an anime series, which is exciting in its own right, but fans of the movie “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” are in for a treat. The entire cast of the 2010 live action hit will return to reprise their roles as voice actors, including Michael Cera starring as Scott Pilgrim. Other actors from the movie’s impressive cast will return as well, including Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The series was written by Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, the graphic novels’ writer and artist. They will also serve as producers alongside Edgar Wright, who directed, wrote and produced the 2010 film. Tokyo-based studio Science SARU will animate the series, and electro-pop band Anamanaguchi will return to provide the soundtrack to the show.

“news of the Scott Pilgrim anime leaked in january 2022 before we even started working on it, so for my mental health i decided to pretend it wasn’t happening until the day we got an official announcement. today is that day,” O’Malley wrote in a tweet. He also wrote on Twitter that the series “might be the best thing [he’s] ever worked on.”

It might be the best thing I've ever worked on and I'm excited to share it with everyone soon ❤️ — Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) March 30, 2023

Netflix announced the cast today in a colorful, abstract video, but no official art has been released from the show yet. Netflix hasn’t shared a release date either, but Wright said that the return of ‘Scott Pilgrim’ is “IMMINENT.”

“You’re going to lose your minds,” he tweeted.

The streaming service has had a rocky few years financially — to recoup some money, Netflix introduced an ad-supported tier and has tried to cut down on password sharing. But if all goes well, this series could be a home run for Netflix, which will also cater to anime fans with upcoming “Pokémon” and “One Piece” shows.