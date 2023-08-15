Paid users of X, formerly Twitter, gets a new tab to highlight their posts

X, formerly Twitter, has started rolling out a new feature for paid users to show off some of their posts through a new ‘Highlights’ tab.

The social network updated its Blue/ X Premium support page to include details about the highlights feature. “Feature your best posts by Highlighting those posts and they’ll appear on your profile in a dedicated tab,” the description of the feature said.

Over the last few days, X has been rolling out the new ‘Highlights’ tab to some subscribers. But according to the updated support page, the company is now making the feature available to all paid users.

I just added a highlights tab! Gonna start putting all my blacksmithing work in there for everyone to see. pic.twitter.com/icVxMxfqb7 — Femboy Blacksmithing (@TheFemboyForge) August 6, 2023

Going forward all playlists I curate and share will be in my highlights tab to make it easy to find them pic.twitter.com/BxlU9eIjx0 — “Oh!” 🇯🇲 (@NamesR4Friends) August 10, 2023

The platform already offers users the way to pin one of their tweets to their profiles so that visitors first see it. However, it wasn’t possible to pack multiple tweets worth of information until now. The ‘Highlights’ tab could be useful for an artist to put a spotlight on their work or for an author to feature their popular articles.

Subscribers can add any of their posts to the Highlights tab by tapping on the three-dot menu of the post and then selecting the “Add/remove from Highlights” option.

Along with the new Highlights tab, the company also made TweetDeck a subscriber-only product in a move to get more people to pay for its premium service.

The company has been trying multiple growth strategies such as giving subscribers a slice of ad revenue and showing community posts on the algorithmic “For You” timeline. In a more controversial move this week, X briefly slowed down the opening time for links to The New York Times, Threads, and Bluesky. It wasn’t clear if it was a deliberate change or a bug, which cause the delay in opening links.