Disrupt is around the corner — Here are the fintech players taking the stage

In this week’s edition of The Interchange, we touch on the resilience of BaaS in a sometimes messy fintech space, earnings highlights, and much more. If you want to receive this in your inbox every Sunday, sign up here.

It’s hard to believe it but TechCrunch Disrupt — only one of the most engaging, fun, well-attended startup events in the world — is around the corner, taking place September 19–21! Here’s a sneak peek at how it all comes about.

We are particularly excited this year because we have our very own Fintech Stage! This is a first. Outsiders may not realize just how much work goes into planning Disrupt. We start the process as early as January, brainstorming topics for panels and fireside chats and then working to find industry experts to hop onstage with us.

While we’re not completely done programming the stage, we have most of it figured out and are so excited, we just have to share it with you!

We’ll be hosting firesides with the likes of Plaid CEO and co-founder Zach Perret, Checkout.com president Céline Dufétel, Robinhood CEO and co-founder Vladimir Tenev and Andreessen Horowitz’s Arianna Simpson. Venture capitalists such as Index Ventures’ Mark Fiorentino, Flourish Ventures’ Emmalyn Shaw and Cowboy Ventures’ Jillian Williams will talk about how fintech investing is not for the faint of heart.

Discussing the topic of banking in a post-SVB world, we’ll have Mercury’s Immad Akhund onstage with JPMorgan Chase’s Melissa Smith and Piermont Bank’s Wendy Cai-Lee. And joining us on the subject of making money move with embedded finance are Synctera’s Peter Hazlehurst, Alloy’s Laura Spiekerman and Unit’s Amanda Swoverland.

Not to mention you’ll be able to catch all our awesome podcasts — including Equity, Chain Reaction and Found — live, and have the opportunity to connect with startups and investors from all over the world.

Join us at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco this September as we explore the impact of fintech on our world today. New this year, we will have a whole day dedicated to all things fintech, featuring some of today’s leading fintech figures. Save up to $400 when you buy your pass now through September 18, and save 15% on top of that with promo code INTERCHANGE. Learn more.