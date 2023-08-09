The struggle to diversify venture investments is under fresh fire

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Wednesday show, in which we sit down with a guest, talk about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Found co-host Dominic Madori Davis came back on the show to chat with Mary Ann and Alex about two of her latest pieces:
- A lawsuit targeting a grant program that provided small checks to Black women who run small businesses. The context here is that there’s a movement in the United States to curtail programs that seek to provide access or opportunity to underrepresented peoples in business and education. Given venture’s somewhat embarrassing investment demographics, we struggled to understand the animus behind the suit.
- Some countries are taking a different track, including the United Kingdom. Dom has more on that topic here.
