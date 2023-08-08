Spotify expands its AI-powered DJ feature globally

Spotify is expanding its AI-powered “DJ” to dozens of markets globally, six months after debuting the feature in North America.

Available through the “music” feed section in the Spotify mobile app, DJ personalizes users’ listening through a curated music selection that includes spoken-word commentary powered by a synthetic voice. The commentary includes light-hearted banter and contextual information that references specific songs and artists the user has previously listened to.

Yes, it’s a little like a radio DJ that tailors its show for each individual.

The music-streaming giant first launched DJ in the U.S. and Canada back in February, before extending the feature to the U.K. and Ireland three months later. While DJ will remain a beta feature for the time being, it will now be available to premium subscribers in some 50 markets around the globe, including Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Ghana, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, and South Africa.

However, the vast majority of the European Union won’t have access to the feature quite yet. And it’s also worth noting that in the new markets where DJ is now available, it will still only be offered in English.