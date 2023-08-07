Triller’s upcoming listing likely won’t resurrect the US IPO market

Short-form video platform Triller filed to go public last week while your humble scribe was on vacation to visit family. The lesson? Never take time off.

A privately backed tech company going public on the U.S. markets is welcome news. Sadly, while Triller is an interesting business, it may prove too small an offering to fully unlock the domestic IPO market for technology companies. Still, as with the Cava listing, a strong showing could further thaw the IPO market for private companies.

Triller’s IPO is also interesting because it provides some nuance on the social video boom and the costs of content. However, because this company adopts a multipart approach to its market and has made several acquisitions, any comparisons to its chief competitor TikTok will prove limiting.

So, let’s dig into the company’s S-1 filing to find out how it’s faring and what’s in store in the months to come.

A short scroll through Triller

Triller’s S-1 filing is heavy on AI chatter. Calling itself a “global, artificial intelligence powered technology platform,” the app sits between creators, brands and their respective audiences. The company says it focuses on short-form video, “similar to TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube shorts” and other related services.

Triller also has loftier aspirations, saying it wants to “rebalance the equation” between creators and platforms, expand the total market for created content, and provide creators with a larger slice of the pie.