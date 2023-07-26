YouTube offers new NFL Sunday Ticket deal for Verizon customers

Verizon and YouTube announced Wednesday a new NFL Sunday Ticket offering for new Verizon mobile and home internet customers.

Starting July 27, new Verizon customers who sign up for eligible home internet (Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus and LTE Home Plus) or mobile services will get one free season of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV. Customers that buy select smartphone models with the Unlimited Plus mobile plan — including, Motorola Edge Plus, Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, among others — can also take advantage of the promotion.

Existing customers who upgrade to select plans receive the offer as well. Mobile customers who choose not to upgrade can redeem a $100 savings for the out-of-market package.

The new deal gives Verizon customers up to $449 in savings.

With the regular NFL season approaching quickly, YouTube is looking for ways to distribute Sunday Ticket to as many customers as it can.

The streaming service announced yesterday a similar deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. During Google’s Q2 2023 earnings call, the company said it would soon offer a special bundle with Max and the NFL Sunday Ticket.

“With Warner Bros. Discovery, we expanded our multiyear relationship across our entire Android ecosystem, including partnering on the launch of Max,” Philipp Schindler, Alphabet and Google chief business officer, said. “YouTube’s expanded deal for Max, inclusive of a Max-NFL Sunday ticket bundle on YouTube TV, also underscores our joint commitment to bring the highest-quality content and experiences to our customers.”

No additional details of the WBD deal were shared.

YouTube secured a seven-year streaming deal for the package in late 2022, offering subscribers all out-of-market Sunday regular-season games that air on CBS and Fox.