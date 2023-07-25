WhatsApp expands its Channels feature for broadcasting to seven more countries

WhatsApp has expanded its Channels features for broadcasts in seven more countries including Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya, and Peru.

The company made the announcement through a Tweet and a Threads post earlier today.

👋 hey friends in 🇪🇬 🇨🇱 🇲🇾 🇲🇦 🇺🇦 🇰🇪 🇵🇪 WhatsApp Channels is now rolling out for you. Find, share and follow Channels that interest you 📲 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 24, 2023

WhatsApp first launched Channels last month for users based out of Singapore and Colombia. The company launched this feature to let people follow different NGOs, medical research institutions, fact-checking bodies, and local authorities to get information. At the time of launch, the company said it plans to make the feature available to everyone this year.

Channels are one-way conversations where admins can send text, photos, and videos to people who are part of the channel. These channels are located in a new “Updates” tab, where users can channels of global or local organizations and follow them as well.

Last month, Instagram expanded its Channels feature globally after testing it with a select set of users. However, on Instagram, Meta is focusing on creating a new communication channel for creators to interact with their fans.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp introduced a new standalone app for Wear OS with features like replying to chats, answering VoIP calls, and starting new conversations.