Pitch Deck Teardown: GoodBuy Gear’s $5M Series A extension deck

They grow up so fast. Babies, toddlers and kids will grow out of literally everything you get for them, probably well before it wears out. And then what do you do with the cots, car seats, strollers and toys?

That’s where GoodBuy Gear comes in: It’s like eBay, except for the little ones’ used stuff.

“Parents in the United States spend $87 billion on baby and kid gear every year, and most of those products are hardly used. In fact, 83% of the inventory on our marketplace is never or barely used before it’s listed for resale — that’s the massive opportunity GoodBuy Gear was founded to solve,” the company’s CEO and co-founder, Kristin Langenfeld, said in a press release.

The company raised a $6 million Series A in October 2020 and added a $5 million extension this May. The company also raised a $3 million line of debt, which puts the total funding raised at around $14 million. For this Pitch Deck Teardown, we are looking at the deck the company used to raise its $5 million Series A extension.

We’re looking for more unique pitch decks to tear down, so if you want to submit your own, here’s how you can do that.

Slides in this deck

GoodBuy Gear raised the extension round with a 14-slide deck. The version we have has a lightly redacted slide outlining its unit economics (AOV, revenue, margins, etc.). Here are the slides:

Cover slide Problem slide Problem slide 2 Market interstitial slide Market slide Market differentiation slide Solution slide Traction slide Value proposition slide Market dynamic slide How it works slide Growth metrics slide Use of funds slide Closing + Mission slide

Three things to love

GoodBuy Gear’s deck is not without its challenges, but there’s a lot to love, including some unusual choices that really worked out for the team.

Closing on a high note

I’ve often argued that last impressions matter, and GoodBuy Gear’s closing slide does an elegant job:

A lot of pitch decks start with the mission, but GoodBuy Gear crashes straight into the story with its problem slide. I ain’t mad, because it works well.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a pitch deck that ends with the mission, though. Anyway, it does a great job here, pulling the narrative together with a strong, “Hey, this is why we are here.”

Very cool, and well done.

Why not just use eBay?

When I first heard about this company, I was wondering why there was a market for this stuff at all. Clearly, I don’t have kids, because I should have seen this one coming. GoodBuy Gear tackles the question tastefully without even mentioning its competitors: