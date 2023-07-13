Amit Serper locks up IoT security flaws at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

What do doorbells, smart plugs and pet feeders have in common? They’re just some of the billions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices vulnerable to hacks. These popular, often minimally protected, devices expose consumers to cyberattacks and data theft.

IoT security is a huge and growing problem, which is why we’re excited that Amit Serper, director of security research at Sternum IoT, will join us for a fireside chat on the Security Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which takes place September 19–21 in San Francisco.

In a session called “Exploring the Insecurity of Things,” we’ll discuss what can go wrong with smart-home tech and internet-connected devices and what it takes to secure them.

An international cybersecurity expert, Serper recently discovered a flaw in a popular internet-connected smart plug that was serious enough for the company to issue a patch. In 2017, Serper found a way to block the NotPetya ransomware attack, stopping a major cyberattack targeting Ukraine in real-time — with a tweet.

We’ll look at how and why hackers target IoT devices and, given the prevalence of internet-connected devices — from washing machines to cars to sex toys — we’ll talk about the major threats that take advantage of IoT ubiquity and what it takes to stop them.

Serper has a daily, front-row seat to the IoT threat landscape. How bad is it, and what can be done to improve security? Will efforts by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), designed to encourage manufacturers to take responsibility for their internet-connected devices, make a difference?

Whether you’re building a security or hardware startup, or you use smart tech devices in your home, this session will help you understand and mitigate the risks of using or building these products.

Learn more about our speaker — and his qualifications for tackling this challenging topic — below.

Amit Serper: Sternum IoT director of security research

A seasoned cybersecurity professional, Amit Serper’s role at Sternum, an IoT security firm, involves leading a team of experts in research aimed at transforming the IoT defense paradigm​ by conducting cutting-edge vulnerability and security research.

Prior to his work at Sternum, Serper led research roles at Akamai, Guardicore, and Cybereason, as well as in the Israeli government. Throughout his career, he has published numerous research papers about malware, vulnerability research and exploitation and security flaws in Windows, Linux, macOS and IoT platforms. Serper is a frequent speaker at cybersecurity conferences, and his work has been covered frequently by the media.

