HBO’s ‘Succession’ and ‘The Last of Us’ lead 2023 Emmy nominations

The 2023 Emmy Awards nominations were announced Wednesday, with HBO and Max earning the most nominations and Netflix trailing closely behind. HBO/Max nabbed 127 Emmy nominations, marking the 21st time that it has surpassed all networks and streaming services in a single year.

Notably, HBO’s “Succession” had a record-breaking total, receiving 27 noms. Last year, “Succession” was the most nominated show of 2022 with 25 nominations and took home four wins. Overall, the show has won 13 Emmys. The hit drama series wrapped up its final and fourth season in May.

Additionally, “Succession” saw three actors nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series— Brian Cox (plays Logan Roy), Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy) and Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy). This is the first time that three actors in a series have been simultaneously nominated for the Lead Actor category.

Other nominated HBO shows include the hit video game adaptation “The Last of Us” with 24 nods and “The White Lotus” with 23.

Max’s (previously HBO Max) closest competitor in the race is Netflix, which earned 103 nominations thanks to popular titles such as “Wednesday,” “The Crown,” “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “Beef” and “Dead to Me,” among others.

Hulu continues to grow its haul, getting 64 nominations this year after hitting a record of 58 in 2022. Hulu only had 26 nominations in 2021. “The Bear,” a new Hulu series, was the most nominated with 13 nods.

Once again, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” made up the bulk of the streamers’ 54 nominations, with 21 in total, a minuscule upgrade from its 20 nominations the year prior.

In terms of free, ad-supported streaming services, The Roku Channel and Amazon Freevee got 12 and four nominations, respectively. Roku original “WEIRD: the Al Yankovic Story” got the bulk of the nominations at eight total, and Amazon Freevee’s “Jury Duty” had four.

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on September 18 on Fox. However, there reportedly may be a delay, given the ongoing writer’s strike.

2023 Emmy Nominations by Streaming Service