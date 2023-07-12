Barbie and Ken are your dating coaches in Bumble’s newest feature

Ahead of the highly anticipated “Barbie” premiere on July 21, Bumble is launching a new experience where users can get message suggestions from all the Barbies and Kens featured in the movie, including main Barbie (played by Margot Robbie), President Barbie (Issa Rae), Ken #2 (Simu Lu) and more.

The message suggestions will be part of Bumble’s existing “Compliments” feature, which allows users to send a note to someone before matching with them.

As part of the new experience, Barbie and her friends will encourage users to send a Compliment to their matches and recommend things to say like, “Your bio? *chefs kiss*” or “Your taste in movies? Sensational.” (Of course, Bumble members can type whatever they want, but it may be nice to have a few examples if they’re stuck on what to type.)

The Barbie experience will be available until July 26.

Based on Bumble’s recent survey, the dating app claims that members who send a Compliment have an increased likelihood of matching. According to the survey, 75% of respondents said getting a compliment from a potential match makes them more interested in that person.

“The power of kindness in creating healthy connections and relationships is undeniable, and Compliments is just one of the many ways we empower our community to lead by example and make more meaningful first moves,” Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder, and CEO of Bumble said in a statement.

Users can send one Compliment per day, and there’s a 150-character limit. Compliments will show up on the Encounters page along with the Beeline tab for Premium members.

“Barbie” is produced by Warner Bros., which has previously collaborated with Bumble for campaigns. For instance, the media company teamed up with Bumble in 2018 to offer users the chance to attend an exclusive event in New York where they could watch movies. In 2020, Warner Bros. promoted the launch of its streaming service, HBO Max (now called Max), by hosting a giveaway on Bumble.

Bumble has also worked with other streaming services. In October 2022, it launched a blind dating experience for Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.” Netflix and Bumble rolled out “Netflix Nights In” earlier this year, a weekly in-app Netflix-themed question game.