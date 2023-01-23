Netflix teams up with Bumble so users can bond over popular TV shows

Bumble is putting the phrase “Netflix and Chill?” to the test with the launch of a weekly in-app Netflix-themed question game called “Netflix Nights In” that asks users questions about a popular Netflix show. Users can play against their match to see who can answer all the questions correctly.

According to a recent Bumble survey, 78% of users think it’s easier to talk to matches when they have similar TV and movie tastes. Seventy-two percent of the survey respondents said they’ve talked about TV shows and movies on a date.

“Netflix Nights In” will start next Monday, January 30, and ends on March 13. The question game is available to Bumble users in the US, Canada, and the UK.

Every Monday, the questions will revolve around one show, including “Emily in Paris,” “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game,” “Selling Sunset,” “Love is Blind” and “Outer Banks.” The right answer to each question won’t be revealed until both the user and their match pick their responses.

Also, each round will feature stars from the corresponding show, such as Ashley Park from “Emily in Paris,” Alexa Lemieux from “Love is Blind,” and Amanza Smith from “Selling Sunset.”

“When we’re getting to know someone, it’s human nature to try and find common interests. It gives you something to bond over and go beyond surface-level conversation,” said Magno Herran, Vice President of Marketing Partnerships at Netflix, in a statement. “We love seeing people connect over Netflix shows and films and create their own communities around them. And with this partnership, we wanted to give people a way to find someone who gets them based on what they watch while leaning into ‘if you know you know’ Netflix references that have helped to spark many conversations.”

Bumble previously partnered with streaming service Apple TV+ in October 2022 to give users a blind-dating experience based on the fictional dating app in the popular TV show, “Ted Lasso.” The “Bantr Live” experience, which ended last year, randomly paired users to potential matches without seeing what they looked like. The users were given three minutes to direct message each other.

Tinder has also been trying to find ways to help users break the ice. In 2021, Tinder launched its second “Swipe Night” series, an interactive “choose your own adventure” story that users were able to play every week. The dating app partnered with dog rescue shelters in 2022 to give Tinder users the ability to add a shelter dog to their profile photo for National Dog Week.