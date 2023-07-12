Adobe says Firefly has now generated 1B images, takes it global

Adobe today announced that its Firefly web service is now available globally with support for text prompts in 100 languages — including Klingon (both Latin and plaqaD, in case you were wondering). The user interface is now available in 20 languages, including in German, French, Japanese, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.

In addition to expanding access, the company said that Firefly has now generated over 1 billion assets on the web and in Photoshop, which the company says makes these launches “two of the most successful beta releases in Adobe’s history.”

“We’ve been amazed at how creators have been using Firefly to create more than a billion gorgeous images and text effects making it one of Adobe’s most successful betas ever in just three months,” said Ely Greenfield, CTO, Digital Media at Adobe. “Today’s announcement is about making Firefly accessible to more people in their preferred languages, so they can continue to leverage our unique model to bring their imagination to life, and create the highest quality assets that are safe for commercial use.”

Firefly launched in March, starting with the web interface. Since then, Adobe has brought it to Photoshop, Illustrator and Express. Unlike other players in this field, Adobe can ensure that the images businesses create with Firefly are commercially safe because it’s trained on a corpus of images that are part of Adobe’s stock imagery service. The company even goes as far as indemnifying its enterprise users.

And yes, I know you’re itching to know what the supported languages are, so here is Adobe’s list:

Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Assamese, Azerbaijani, Bangla, Bashkir, Basque, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Chinese (Literary), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dari, Divehi, Dutch, English, Estonian, Faroese, Fijian, Filipino, Finnish, French, French (Canada), Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong Daw, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Inuinnaqtun, Inuktitut, Inuktitut (Latin), Irish, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Khmer, Klingon (Latin), Klingon (pIqaD), Korean, Kurdish (Central), Kurdish (Northern), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Malagasy, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Marathi, Mongolian (Cyrillic), Mongolian (Traditional), Myanmar (Burmese), Nepali, Norwegian, Odia, Pashto, Persian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Serbian (Cyrillic), Serbian (Latin), Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Tahitian, Tamil, Tatar, Telugu, Thai, Tibetan, Tigrinya, Tongan, Turkish, Turkmen, Ukrainian, Upper Sorbian, Urdu, Uyghur, Uzbek (Latin), Vietnamese and Welsh.