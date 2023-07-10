Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. Here’s the rundown from this morning!
- The global stock market is looking mixed, with the leading piece of financial news dealing with inflation data in the Chinese market.
- On the crypto side of things, there haven’t been any massive price movements in key tokens. That said, the NFT market has been trending downwards in the last few days, and many are blaming key marketplace Blur for it.
- An FYI: It’s earnings season again, but there’s little to report on the tech side of things this week. Expect the pace to pick up next week.
- Ant has a new valuation because it is buying back shares from existing backers. It will still be worth nearly $80 billion, which is a lot less than it might have been valued at back in its 2020 IPO that got scuttled.
- People like Threads: The new social service from Meta has reached the 100 million sign-up mark rapidly. More on Threads here on the TC Podcast.
- In Startup Land: FrontRow is shutting down, in another blow to Indian edtech, while Propel raised $2.7 million to connect African tech talent to global employers.
And that is our show!
