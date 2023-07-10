FrontRow, a learning platform featuring celebrities, shuts down

FrontRow, a hobby-learning and community platform featuring celebrities in India, has shut down, TechCrunch has learned and confirmed.

The three-year-old startup sought to build a community where well-known artists and athletes taught their craft to consumers. The startup had raised about $18 million and counted Elevation Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Not Boring Capital among its backers.

Ishaan Preet Singh, co-founder of FrontRow, confirmed the development to TechCrunch, adding that the startup is exploring IP acquisition talks and possibility to return the unused capital to investors.

FrontRow had scaled to $3 million to $4 million of annualized revenue, but struggled to scale from there, Singh said. At that point, he said, it became clear that the firm was not venture-scalable. FrontRow cut most of its jobs last year and gave itself a few months to try a few pivots.

