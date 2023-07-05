Samsung is holding its next Unpacked on July 26 to unveil new foldables

Samsung announced today that it is holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, where the company will likely unveil the Galaxy Fold 5 and the Galaxy Flip 5 foldable phones.

The company is hosting the event — termed “On the Flip Side” — in Seoul, South Korea for the first time. It will live stream this event on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, and the company’s YouTube channel at 7 AM ET/ 4 AM PT/ 12 PM BST.

The South Korean tech giant is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 and new tables with the Samsung Tab S9 series at the event. In May, the company received FDA clearance for the irregular hearth rhythm function notification feature on the Galaxy Watch series. This feature works along with the Galaxy Watch’s Electrocardiogram (ECG) function to monitor heart rhythms.

While Samsung is set to introduce its fifth generation of foldable, other manufacturers are also stepping into the foldable devices market. In the last few months, Google launched its first foldable — the Pixel Fold — and Motorola launched Razr Plus. Earlier this year, Oppo also launched its Oppo Find N2 Flip outside China. However, the phone is not available in North America.

According to research firm IDC, phone makers will ship 21.4 million units of foldable phones this year — a 50% jump from 14.2 million shipped in 2022.

Samsung is already letting users make a reservation for these devices and get $50 credit to buy accessories when they pre-order.