Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days

After swathes of users were unable to access parts of TweetDeck over the last few days, Twitter started rolling out a new version of the web app to users Monday. The company also added that in 30 days, users will have to be verified to access TweetDeck. This means only Twitter Blue subscribers, verified organizations, and some folks who have been gifted verification by Twitter will be able to use TweetDeck.

Twitter said that all saved searches and workflows from the old TweetDeck will be ported to the new version. It noted that users migrating to the new version will have an option to import their columns as well.

The social network is introducing full composer functionality, Spaces, video docking, and polls on TweetDeck. However, it said that Teams functionality is “temporarily unavailable.”

We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://t.co/2WwL3hNVR2 by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu. Some notes on getting started and the future of the product… — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 3, 2023

Essentially, Twitter is giving a 30-day trial to users to test the new TweetDeck before buying into Twitter Blue if they want to.

Over the last few days, many functions of TweetDeck were inaccessible to users after Elon Musk put rate limits on how many tweets a user can read to prevent scraping.

During the downtime, users noted that TweetDeck is used by many social media managers and brands. Given that TweetDeck will turn into a paid product in the next 30 days, they might look for alternatives with a better feature set.

Twitter has been testing a new version of TweetDeck for a few years now, and finally, under the new management, it is rolling out globally.

In a TweetDeck Twitter community, a company employee said that to prevent scraping the company removed legacy APIs and which in turn affected the web app.

Rate limits only apply to new TweetDeck and Twitter. Legacy TweetDeck uses legacy APIs and those have been removed to reduce scraping — Ben  (@ayroblu) July 3, 2023

Over the weekend, Musk implemented a read limit of 1,000 tweets per day for non-verified users and 10,000 for verified users.