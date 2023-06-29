What’s new in the world of generative AI?

For big businesses: If you don’t know whether to believe the hype surrounding AI, we’re here to tell you that it’s true: There’s a race among corporate America to leverage AI in order to add more utility and value to their products and services. Recent acquisition announcements from Databricks and Snowflake show that they, too, are working to answer the demand for AI-powered use cases: using data stored in these services as fuel for machine learning models. And there’s a whole slew of startups that are filling in the gaps, including Cohere, which is building “foundation models that provide fully customizable, trustworthy, privacy-aware AI.”

The machine learning market in 2022 was estimated to be around $49.6 billion, and is only growing. So it's no wonder that VCs are generally optimistic about the future of ML.

As more AI tools and models are being built, the question of how to do it ethically is a good one to ask. But these two health care startups are proving that you can build with AI while keeping ethics in mind. AI might even be used to help older adults feel less lonely.

