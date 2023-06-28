Google introduces a new shop tab for rentals and purchases on Android TV

Google today announced a new “Shop” tab on Android TV to let users browse titles that are available to purchase and rent. The company is rolling out this feature on all Android TV devices in the U.S. starting today.

While the new tab will let you explore new titles, a section called “Library” with a carousel of thumbnails will show you movies and TV shows you’ve already purchased from Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, Google TV or Android TV.

Users can also buy titles from Android TV and then use their phone or tablet to download it through Google Play Movies & TV to watch offline or on another device.

Last year, Amazon redesigned Prime Video and also put more emphasis on titles and channels that are available for purchase or rental.

Google said the new Shop tab will be available to Android TV users globally in the next few weeks.

The search giant has made good progress in growing the Android TV ecosystem. Last year, the company said there were more than 110 million monthly active Android TV devices.

Google is also preparing to roll out Android 14 to Android TV devices. According to 9to5Google, the beta version of the software suggests that users will get features like a top-level accessibility menu that includes options like text scaling, bold text and color description.