Apple Arcade is adding Stardew Valley, Ridiculous Fishing and more in July

Apple Arcade is a getting a trio of notable indie games in July, including Stardew Valley, Slay the Spire and Ridiculous Fishing. Launched in 2016, Stardew Valley is an open-ended country-life RPG that gained popularity for its gentle art style and calm vibes. Apple Arcade’s version of the game will include recent updates, including new town upgrades, dating events, crops, fishing ponds, hats, clothing and pets. The game will launch on Apple Arcade on July 21.

As for Ridiculous Fishing, the tech giant says the Apple Arcade version is a full and expanded remaster of the original game and is now in 3D. The remastered version of the game, called Ridiculous Fishing EX, includes a competitive mode and game plus mode. The idea behind the game is to catch as many fish as possible, then flick them up into the sky and shoot them with your shotgun. Ridiculous Fishing EX will launch on Apple Arcade on July 14.

Slay the Spire, which is a roguelike deck-building game, will roll out on the service on July 7. In the game, players climb The Spire while encountering enemies. Players are led to a final floor where a challenging boss encounter awaits.

In addition to the trio of notable indie games, Apple Arcade is also getting Hello Kitty Island Adventure on July 28. The game sees players solving ancient puzzles, decorating cabins and creating their “ultimate island paradise.” In addition, Lego Duplo World will be launching on July 7. The game is designed to help kids build their imaginations through open-ended play experiences.

Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial. The subscription is also available as part of Apple One’s Individual ($16.95), Family ($22.95), and Premier ($32.95) monthly plans. Apple Arcade games are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

The upcoming launch of the new titles comes as Apple added 20 games to Apple Arcade service last month, including a new exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title along with classic games like Temple Run and Snake.io.