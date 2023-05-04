Apple introduces 20 new games to Apple Arcade

Apple launched 20 new games Thursday on Apple Arcade including a new exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title along with classic games like Temple Run and Snake.io.

Paramount Global’s TMNT Splintered Fate is a “roguelike adventure” game where you must play different characters including Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael to find the missing Master Splinter.

Other titles include Words with Friends-like Disney Spellstruck, a silly but fun game called WHAT THE CAR? from the makers of WHAT THE GOLF?, Playdead’s dark puzzle platformer LIMBO+ along with classic games like Snake.io+ and Temple Run+.

Here is the complete list of 20 games releasing on Apple Arcade:

TMNT Splintered Fate (Paramount Global)

Disney SpellStruck (Artist Arcade)

WHAT THE CAR? (Triband)

Cityscapes: Sim Builder (Magic Fuel Games)

Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point)

Disney Coloring World+ (StoryToys)

Disney Getaway Blast+ (Gameloft)

Farming Simulator 20+ (GIANTS Software)

Getting Over It+ (Bennett Foddy)

Hill Climb Racing+ (Fingersoft)

Iron Marines+ (Ironhide Game Studio)

Kingdom Two Crowns+ (Raw Fury)

Playdead’s LIMBO+ (Playdead)

My Town Home – Family Games+ (My Town Games LTD)

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+ (Young Horses)

PPKP+ (SHIMADA TOSHIHIRO)

Snake.io+ (Kooapps)

Temple Run+ (Imangi Studios)

Time Locker+ (Sotaro Otsuka)

Very Little Nightmares+ (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

These “Plus” versions essentially offer ad-free and in-app purchase-free versions of the mentioned titles.

Apple made these additions to the Apple Arcade catalog after launching more than 50 games last year.

The company said that later this month, it will update titles like Jetpack Joyride 2, Angry Birds Reloaded, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, Asphalt 8: Airborne+, and Cut the Rope Remastered.

Apple announced its quarterly results for Q2 FY2023 on Thursday. Its services vertical — which includes Apple Arcade — reached all-time record revenue of $20.91 billion. However, it failed to beat analysts’ expectations of $20.97 billion.