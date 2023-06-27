Among Us is getting an animated TV series

Among Us, the popular multiplayer game where one crewmate is a murderous imposter, is getting an animated series. Innersloth, the independent game studio behind the game, announced Tuesday that it has partnered with CBS Studios to develop the show.

As reported by Variety, the premise of the series is based on the game; members of a spaceship — in brightly-colored spacesuits — discover that an alien shapeshifter is sabotaging the ship and slaughtering crewmates, resulting in a cat-and-mouse chase where players have to suss out the imposter before everyone dies.

A release date for the Among Us series has yet to be announced. However, CBS is in talks with TV networks and streaming services, per Variety. Titmouse, the studio behind “Big Mouth” and “The Legend of Vox Machina,” will serve as the animation studio for the Among Us series.

Innersloth launched Among Us in 2018, however, the game didn’t become popular until 2020. In fact, it saw such a huge spike in popularity that even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined in on the fun, live streaming with top Twitch streamers like Pokimane, HasanAbi and DrLupo. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the game had nearly 500 million monthly active users, as well as 1.22 billion Twitch viewing sessions and over four billion YouTube views.

Among Us is available on mobile, PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. There’s also a VR version of the game.