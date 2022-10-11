Among Us is coming to the Meta Quest 2 on November 10

Among Us may have had its heyday two full years ago, but Meta isn’t counting out 2020’s hottest multiplayer whodunnit. Today during its big VR developer event, Meta announced that the indie game will hit the Meta Quest 2 on November 10.

Meta first announced Among Us back in April, promising that the game would hit the VR platform by the end of the year for players age 13 and up. It’s not likely that we’re going to see AOC playing Among Us in VR these days — that ship has sailed — but Meta can still use all the help it can get pushing adoption for its VR hardware with hit titles that might lure people away from traditional gaming consoles and PCs.

Still, it’s pretty late for a viral multiplayer Twitch-powered title like Among Us, which even felt late to the Nintendo Switch and that version hit all the way back in December 2020.