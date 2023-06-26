Meta launches new VR subscription ‘Meta Quest+’ for $7.99

Meta Quest users can subscribe to a new service that gives them access to the top two titles every month. Dubbed Meta Quest+, the virtual reality subscription costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually.

The first hint of the subscription service came in March when a Twitter user discovered a description of a game pass feature in the Meta Quest app. Earlier this month, another Twitter user spotted the title and price of Meta Quest+ in the app selection of the Meta Quest app.

Mark Zuckerberg confirmed Meta Quest+ on Monday, noting in a statement that it’s currently available for Quest 2 and Pro. There will also be Quest 3 support when the headset launches this fall.

The first games being offered are the action-rhythm game FPS Pistol Whip and the arcade adventure game Pixel Ripped 1995. In August, players will get to experience the games Walkabout Mini Golf and Mothergunship: Forge.

Users keep all the titles as long as they remain subscribed to Meta Quest+.

Meta is known to have some of the best VR games on its platform, so Meta Quest+ will probably be well-liked by many players. The subscription service will also set the company apart from PlayStation, which notably doesn’t offer VR games through its PlayStation Plus subscription.

“Subscription services have been a great way to get more bang for your buck as far back as the Blockbuster days,” the company wrote in its announcement. “And at a monthly value of up to $60 USD, Meta Quest+ combines affordability with the convenience of a curated experience. We’re excited to give gamers on Meta Quest a new way to explore all their headsets have to offer.”

Meta is also offering an introductory discount– users that sign up now through July 31 only pay $1 for the first month.

The company recently announced more games coming to the VR headset, including Stranger Things VR, Assassin’s Creed and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.