Meta announces over 20 new games for Quest headsets

In addition to news of a $499 Quest 3 headset arriving this fall, Meta today announced over 15 new titles for Quest VR headsets at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase today. The games include “Stranger Things VR,” a new version of “NFL Pro Era,” “Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR” and “Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.”

The company is partnering with multiple game studios to bring different kinds of games to the Quest platform. A VR take on SEGA’s classic 1999 arcade game “Samba de Amigo” is releasing soon. “Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice” lets you become a vampire in Venice. Players also have to be evil and play Vecna in the “Stranger Things VR” game. “Racket Club” mixes tennis and pickleball to create a new racket sport.

Here is the full list of games announced at the show today:

Samba de Amigo

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

UNDERDOGS

The next evolution of NFL PRO ERA

Racket Club

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Dungeons of Eternity

The 7th Guest

Stranger Things VR

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable

Bulletstorm

Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR

No More Rainbows

Little Cities

Death Game Hotel

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game

Onward

Walkabout Mini Golf

Demeo Battles

We Are One

Powerwash Simulator

Arizona Sunshine 2

Meta’s announcement comes days before Apple is expected to present its much-awaited headset at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) next week.

Mark Zuckerberg-owned company is persisting on having great metaverse ambitions despite setbacks. Last year, it unveiled the expensive $1,500 Quest Pro VR headset and now it is working on bringing more gaming titles to the platform. Earlier this year, reports suggested that Roblox was planning to launch its game on Quest sometime in 2023.

Meta is also trying to expand the content library on these headsets. The company announced a deal with NBA in January to offer 52 live games on the platform. In April, Meta announced that it’s partnering with Peacock for content streaming on Quest devices.