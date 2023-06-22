YouTube TV’s multiview feature now offers non-sports content

YouTube TV has expanded its multiview feature beyond sports, adding options for news, business news and weather content, the company announced yesterday. The feature allows subscribers to choose from four streams at once and watch multiple videos 24/7. Users can also switch audio and captions between streams.

Multiview was first announced in March and was primarily designed for sports fans, giving them the option to stream multiple games instead of changing channels to keep track of scores. Expanding the feature to non-sports content allows members to explore a variety of titles at the same time.

YouTube TV said in a tweet yesterday that it added Spanish-language sports channels to the feature as well.

A small portion of subscribers will get to experiment with multiview, which is available in the Home tab. It’ll roll out gradually this summer.

And, we’re ROLLING 🔴🎥 Starting today in the Home tab, a small portion of members will see us testing up to 5 brand new multiview streams that will be available to watch 24/7 across news, sports, business news, weather, and Deportes. pic.twitter.com/wYDPjWWmDz — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) June 21, 2023

YouTube TV is slowly improving the new feature. The company will eventually launch an option that allows users to customize the four streams. Currently, subscribers can only pick the preselected multiview screens that YouTube TV chooses for them. Plus, it plans to launch multiview on the main YouTube app.

The company also said it was working on improving multiview for NFL Sunday Ticket. In April, YouTube began selling presale tickets for the new subscription, which costs $249 per season as an add-on to the YouTube TV Base plan.