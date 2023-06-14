Netflix will open a restaurant that serves food from ‘Chef’s Table,’ ‘Nailed It!’ and more

Netflix is expanding beyond streaming and mobile gaming and into a completely new category–the food service industry. The company announced yesterday that it’s opening a pop-up restaurant called Netflix Bites, featuring chefs from various Netflix cooking series, such as “Chef’s Table,” “Nailed It!” and “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”

Although the streaming giant has launched immersive experiences based on shows before, including “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game,” “Bridgerton” and “Money Heist,” this is the first time that Netflix is stepping into the restaurant business.

Netflix Bites patrons will be able to taste food from “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” chefs Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Ming Tsai and Andrew Zimmern, as well as Rodney Scott and Ann Kim from “Chef’s Table,” and pastry chef Jacques Torres, the head judge from “Nailed It!” Other participating stars include Nadiya Hussain from “Nadiya Bakes” and mixologists from Netflix’s “Drink Masters”–Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O’Brien and Kate Gerwin.

Netflix Bites will only be open for a limited time. The restaurant will launch on June 30 and be open daily from 5-10 p.m. PT. There will also be a brunch menu available on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Netflix didn’t reveal what exactly will be on the menu, nor did it disclose pricing.

To book a reservation, people can visit www.netflixbites.com or Resy. According to the description, reservations require a nonrefundable deposit of $25 per person, which will go towards the final bill.

Netflix Bites is located at Short Stories Hotel (115 S. Fairfax Ave.) in Los Angeles, conveniently down the road from The Grove, where Netflix opened its first pop-up retail store in 2022.