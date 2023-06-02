Dropbox-like cloud storage service Shadow Drive lowers its price

Shadow has decided to cut the price of its cloud storage service Shadow Drive. Users can now get 2TB of storage for €4.99 per month instead of €8.99 per month. As for the free tier, things aren’t changing. Users who sign up get 20GB of online storage for free.

Shadow is also the company behind Shadow PC, a cloud computing service that lets you rent a virtual instance of a Windows PC in a data center near you. It works particularly well to play demanding PC games on any device, such as a cheap laptop, a connected TV or a smartphone.

Coming back to Shadow Drive, as the name suggests, Shadow Drive works a lot like Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud Drive or Dropbox. Users can upload and download files from a web browser. They are stored in a data center based in France so that you can access them later.

The company also offers desktop and mobile apps — your files are automatically synchronized with your local devices. When you drag and drop files and folders in your Shadow Drive, they are automatically synchronized with the server and will show up on your other devices that are synchronized with the same account.

Behind the scenes, Shadow Drive is based on Nextcloud, a popular open source online storage application that you can run on your own server. With Shadow Drive, the company manages the Nextcloud instance for you.

Thanks to this solid foundation, Shadow Drive offers many advanced features, such as the ability to share files and folders with a link, or WebDAV support. On mobile, Shadow can automatically upload your most recent photos in your photo library so that they are automatically backed up.

In addition to this new, lower subscription price, Shadow Drive is now also available on iOS, which was a weird omission. The app was already available on Android, Windows, macOS and Ubuntu.

Shadow Drive is currently available in 12 Western European countries. It is also available in the U.K., where the premium subscription tier costs £4.99 per month. The company says that it plans to roll out its service in North America at some point in the future.