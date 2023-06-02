Artifact news app now uses AI to rewrite headline of a clickbait article

Last month, the Artifact news app introduced an option for users to flag an article as clickbait. Now, the app founded by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger has launched a new feature to let AI rewrite a headline for you if you come across such an article.

The app makers said that if a user marks a title as clickbait, the app calls on a GPT-4 model to rewrite the headline.

At the time of launching the clickbait flagging feature Artifact said that it has a manual process to vet articles to mark them as clickbait after multiple users report them.

With the new update, if an article is marked as clickbait by the Arificat team, AI will rewrite the headline for all users. People will see a star icon next to the headline to indicate that AI has rewritten it.

Additionally, the startup is already working on tech to detect clickbait articles without relying on manual reporting. It said that once that system is in place, the app will automatically detect and rewrite headlines.

With these features, the app is taking a lot of editorial responsibility on itself that ranging from correctly identifying clickbait articles and utilizing AI to rewrite headlines that are not misleading themselves. But the company is not shy of taking those steps.

In an interview with TechCrunch in March, Systrom admitted that running of a news app involves taking editorial decisions in some way.

“Actually, building the algorithm is enormously editorial. “Because what you choose to train your algorithm on — the objective function, the data you put in, the data you include, the data you don’t include — is all in editorial judgment. The way you weigh different objectives,” he said.