‘Stranger Things’ game developer BonusXP is shutting down

BonusXP, the game studio that worked with Netflix to kick off its gaming initiative and introduced “Stranger Things” titles on mobile devices, as well as on desktop and consoles, is shutting down.

The Texas-based studio announced the closure through its social media channels on Wednesday evening.

“We have begun the difficult process of ceasing operations at BonusXP. We have enjoyed making games for you over the last 11 years,” the studio said in a message posted on Twitter.

Founded in 2012, BonusXP began its journey as an indie studio. It, however, started adding licensed games to its portfolio based on Netflix shows in 2017.

The first game created by BonusXP based on the Netflix horror show “Stranger Things” was called Stranger Things: The Game. In 2021, Netflix introduced the game title on mobile devices as Stranger Things: 1984. The game studio also developed Stranger Things 3: The Game, which the streaming giant bought as part of its initial mobile games.

In addition to its Stranger Things titles, BonusXP developed The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics based on Netflix’s fantasy-adventure series. It was launched in 2020 across platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and macOS.

It’s currently unclear what caused BonusXP to suddenly close up shop, but TechCrunch understands the studio laid off its entire team. The studio’s website was also not working at the time of filing this story.

“Our focus is on helping our team find their next opportunities,” the studio said in its public message.

BonusXP co-founder and CEO Dave Pottinger was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

Alongside BonusXP, Netflix has worked with a number of game developers, including Ubisoft, to offer its users a total of 55 games. The company acquired three game studios and established its own studios to rapidly expand its gaming business. Moreover, it is set to introduce 40 new games this year and has 70 in development with its partners as well as 16 by its native studios.

TechCrunch reached out to Netflix on the shutting down of BonusXP and will update this story if the company responds.