Valiant Hearts mobile game sequel is set to launch on Netflix Games on Jan 31

The mobile game Valiant Hearts: Coming Home by Ubisoft will launch exclusively on Netflix Games on January 31.

Previously announced in September 2022, Netflix and Ubisoft announced the official release date of Valiant Hearts: Coming Home yesterday. As part of a recent partnership, this is the first of three mobile games from Netflix and Ubisoft. Also coming to Netflix Games in 2023 are Ubisoft’s The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot and an Assassin’s Creed mobile game.

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is a narrative game set during World War I. It blends puzzle games, adventure and action as players follow the story of four war heroes who are trying to survive. According to Netflix and Ubisoft, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home takes inspiration from the Harlem Hellfighters, one of the first African American infantry regiments during WWI and WWII.

The upcoming game is the sequel to Valiant Hearts: The Great War, the puzzle adventure game that was released in 2014 on Android and iOS devices, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3 and 4, Xbox One, and other platforms.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War won multiple awards, so the upcoming mobile game sequel is a smart addition to Netflix’s gaming lineup. The company has launched other popular games in order to boost its audience, such as Oxenfree, Into the Breach, Lucky Luna, and more.

Netflix’s gaming division is known to use popular IP as a way to entice gamers. For instance, Netflix recently launched its latest mobile game, Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited based on the hit TV series “Narcos.” The strategy game lets players take on the role of a cartel kingpin, build their own empire and destroy enemies.

The company is also planning on releasing more games this year, including Vikings: Valhalla and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

To access Netflix mobile games, you need a Netflix subscription. Subscribers can go to the Netflix app under the “Netflix Games” tab or download titles directly through the Google Play Store or Apple Store. There are over 50 games available on the platform.